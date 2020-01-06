Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Globes

UPDATED: NBC was the big winner in Sunday prime, the 77th annual Golden Globes leading to a 5.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 26 share. Ricky Gervais hosted the gala from Beverly Hills.

ABC did a 0.6/3 and CBS and Fox a 0.5/2. Univision and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/1. The CW posted a 0.1/0.

NBC had the Seahawks-Eagles playoff game leading into the awards. The Globes got a 4.7 in 18-49 with 18.33 million total viewers. Best drama went to HBO’s Succession and Amazon’s Fleabag got best comedy. On the film side, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood got best comedy and 1917 won best drama.

Last year’s Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, did a 4.5.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at 0.7 and Kids Say the Darndest Things at 0.5. Shark Tank got a 0.6 and a Shark Tank rerun followed.

ABC was in repeats the Sunday before.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.6 and God Friended Me at 0.4. NCIS: Los Angeles posted a 0.5 and an NCIS: New Orleans repeat closed out prime.

On Fox it was comedy reruns before and after a fresh The Simpsons at 0.6 and Family Guy at 0.7.

On Univision it was 0.3s for Aqui y Ahora, Eddie the Eagle and Cronicas.

On Telemundo, Tears of the Sun and Sicario both got a 0.3.

The CW had reruns of Batwoman and Supergirl.