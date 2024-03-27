Estephany Haro Named Assistant News Director at Bay Area Telemundo

Estephany Haro has been named assistant news director at KSTS, the Telemundo station in the Bay Area. She starts April 8 and will report to Stephanie Adrouny, VP of news for KNTV and KSTS, known as Telemundo 48, and Sandra Perez, KSTS news director.

Haro comes from KDTV, the Univision station in the Bay Area. Her roles there included assignment desk editor, producer/writer, senior news show producer, executive producer and assistant news director.

"Estephany brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence to her new role as assistant news director," said Adrouny. "Her dedication to journalistic integrity and commitment to serving our community make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We eagerly anticipate her contributions as we continue to deliver comprehensive and impactful news coverage to our audiences."

Haro grew up in San Jose and got her degree in journalism from San Jose State University.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Estephany to our team," said Perez. "Her extensive background in journalism and deep understanding of the Hispanic community in Northern California make her the ideal candidate for this role. I'm confident her leadership will enhance our news operations and further solidify Telemundo 48's position as the premier Spanish-language news source."