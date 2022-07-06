KNTV San Jose Showcases New Studio

Bay Area station KNTV has a new news studio in its San Jose headquarters. Integrated into the station’s content center, the studio measures 2,600 square feet and features an open design, what the NBC-owned station calls a “modern” anchor desk and interview area, and multiple standup locations designed for movement and flexibility.

“Elevating our connection to our viewers has been the driving force of this project," said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of KNTV, known as NBC Bay Area, and KSTS, known as Telemundo 48. “It’s about moving the idea of a news studio forward, bringing the audience into our home and conveying news and information with clarity and impact.”

NBCUniversal owns KNTV-KSTS, which are in DMA No. 6.

Jack Morton Worldwide designed the studio, which extends into the joint NBC Bay Area-Telemundo 48 newsroom. It offers 3D news presentation, which KNTV describes as “an above-and-below display area that makes storytelling in three dimensions possible.”

The station’s OTT newscast, The Fast Forward, will be presented from the new dual-screen area and touchscreen wall.

“We are excited to take our on-air and digital news presentation to the next level with a new, modern and transparent look,” said Stephanie Adrouny, VP of news at KNTV. “Like our storytelling, our new storytelling space is unique, sophisticated, and mission-focused, delivering the best viewing experience for our audiences.”

Eight newscasts will broadcast from the new KNTV studio, as will public affairs programming. ■