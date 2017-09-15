NBCU Names Bay Area Stations GM

NBCU-owned KNTV and KSTS has named Stacy Owen president and GM.



KNTV is the San Francisco NBC station; KSTS is the co-owned Telemundo station. Owen reports to Valari Staab, president of the NBCU owned TV stations.



NBCU didn't go outside the family for the new post. Owen has been assistant news director of KNBC Los Angeles, and has been with the NBC-owned station since 2012.



Before that she was news director for WLWT Cincinnati. Her resume also includes ABC affiliate KXTV Sacramento, and KRON San Francisco, where she transitioned the station from an NBC affiliate to an independent.