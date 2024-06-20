Emad Asghar Named VP/News Director at WNYW-WWOR New York

Emad Asghar has been named VP and news director at WNYW-WWOR New York. He’s been with the station for 16 years, and had been assistant news director.

“Emad has been the backbone of our news operation for the last 16-plus years, when he joined Fox 5 as the executive producer of Good Day New York, before moving to managing editor in 2009 and assistant news director in 2011,” said Lew Leone, senior VP and general manager, WNYW-WWOR, in a memo to staff. “Emad's knowledge of the tristate market from transit to crime to politics, along with his innate news sensibility, judgement and integrity make him the perfect choice to lead us forward. Emad has big plans for the expansion of our news operation as we continue to grow our linear and digital offerings.”

Byron Harmon had been WNYW’s VP of news, and departed in late April.

Before he came to Fox 5, Asghar was an executive producer at WPIX New York, and was managing editor at WCBS New York. He began his TV career at News 12 Long Island.

WNYW-WWOR is part of Fox Television Stations.