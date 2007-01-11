WCBS Adds, Shifts News Execs

WCBS-TV has added a top executive and shuffled a number of producer assignments in the news department.

Elaine Peake, senior executive producer (EP) for crosstown WABC-TV New York, has joined WCBS-TV as managing editor, news, starting Monday (Jan. 15).



Peake replaces Emad Asghar, who moves to executive producer of the station's 11 p.m. newscast. Kristin Quillinan, who had been 6 and 11 p.m. executive producer, keep 6 p.m. and adds 5 p.m news. Jerry Andrews , who had been noon and 5 p.m. EP, will take over EP duties for weekend newscasts , a new position--previously various producers had handled weekends.



Byron Harmon, who is morning news EP, adds Andrew's former noon responsibiltities to his plate.



Peake won a Peabody award as coordinating producer of WABC's Sept. 11 coverage.



