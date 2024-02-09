David Barrett, Michael J. Hayes, Emily Barr to Toast Jordan Wertlieb at Golden Mic Event

David Barrett, retired chairman and CEO of Hearst Television; Michael J. Hayes, senior VP, Hearst Corp., and president, Hearst Television; and Emily Barr, retired president and CEO, Graham Media Group, are lined up to toast Jordan Wertlieb when he is honored at the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Golden Mic event March 4.

Wertlieb is executive VP and chief operating officer at Hearst.

The Golden Mic event happens at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Soledad O’Brien will host and singer Pete Caldera will perform.

There will be a tribute to Phil Lombardo, former chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation, who died last month.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $15 million in aid to broadcasters in need over the past 20 years.