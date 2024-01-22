Soledad O’Brien Hosts Broadcasters Foundation’s Golden Mic Event

Soledad O’Brien, host of Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, emcees the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Golden Mic dinner March 4th the Plaza in New York.

O’Brien hosted the 2023 event, too. Jordan Wertlieb, executive VP and chief operating officer at Hearst, gets the award this year. Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Everyone wanted Soledad to come back for a second year,” said Scott Herman, chair of the Broadcasters Foundation. “She is a well-known and highly respected broadcaster, and we are grateful that she is giving her time and talent to supporting our charitable mission.”

O’Brien has anchored shows on CNN, MSNBC and NBC, hosted projects for Fox and A&E, and contributed to Oxygen, Nat Geo and the PBS NewsHour. Matter of Fact is a Hearst Television production.

“The Broadcasters Foundation has an incredible impact on the people in our business who face serious illness or catastrophe and need help,” said O’Brien. “I’m honored to lend my support as the host of their fundraising gala and to pay tribute to this year’s award recipients.”

O’Brien was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame last year.