Soledad O’Brien to Host Broadcasters Foundation’s Golden Mike Event

Soledad O‘Brien will host the Golden Mike Awards. (Image credit: Broadcasters Foundation)

Soledad O’Brien will host the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Golden Mike Award event March 6 at the Plaza in New York. O’Brien hosts Hearst Television’s Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien. She has anchored shows on CNN, MSNBC and NBC, hosted projects for Fox and A&E, and contributed to Oxygen, Nat Geo and the PBS NewsHour.

The Broadcasters Foundation distributes aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy.

Jack Abernethy, chief executive officer of Fox Television Stations, gets the Golden Mike Award this year.

“We’re very excited to have Soledad host this year’s Golden Mike Award dinner,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “She is a multiple award-winning broadcast journalist whose reporting has brought awareness on numerous issues to the forefront. Combined with her philanthropic endeavors, she is the perfect person to host our special evening.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Richard E. Wiley, former chairman, commissioner and general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission.

Past winners of the Golden Mike include Hilton Howell, Dave Lougee, Emily Barr, David Barrett, Michael Bloomberg, Gordon Smith and Perry Sook. ■