NAB's Smith to Get Golden Mike

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith will receive the 2015 Golden Mike award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

The award is given based on contributions to the foundation's mission of helping broadcasters in need.

Smith has headed NAB since 2009 and before that was a Republican senator from Oregon.

The award will be given out March 16 at a fundraising dinner in New York.

"Gordon's accomplishments for broadcasters is widely recognized across our profession," said Phil Lombardo, chairman of the foundation. "But perhaps many are not aware of Gordon's tireless efforts on behalf of the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation to help our colleagues in need. Gordon's influence has raised awareness of the Foundation's charitable mission, and his commitment to helping those in our business who need it most has been admirable."