Big Names Turn Out for Hearst TV's Barrett at Golden Mikes

Some boldface names will take the stage when David Barrett,

Hearst Television chairman and CEO, is awarded the Golden Mike Feb. 25 at the Plaza

in New York. The

Broadcasters Foundation of America gives out the Golden Mike award each

year; the Foundation comes to the aid of broadcasters who can no longer work

because of medical or other circumstances. The Golden Mike "honors

exemplary service to the industry," according to its press materials.

Veteran baseball broadcaster Jon Miller, who announced

Sunday Night Baseball games on ESPN for 21 years, will host the event, which

will include presentations by daytime TV hosts Steve Harvey and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Darlene Love, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform.

Alan Frank, former president and CEO of Post-Newsweek

Stations and winner of the 2011 Golden Mike, and Jordan Wertlieb, president of

Hearst Television, will speak on behalf of Barrett. Barrett's son, Casey, an

Emmy and Peabody Award winner for writing and producing NBC's Olympics

coverage, will also pay tribute to his father.

Barrett has led Hearst Television, which comprises 29

television and two radio stations, since 2001. He joined Hearst in 1984 and was

inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2008.