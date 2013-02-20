Big Names Turn Out for Hearst TV's Barrett at Golden Mikes
Some boldface names will take the stage when David Barrett,
Hearst Television chairman and CEO, is awarded the Golden Mike Feb. 25 at the Plaza
in New York. The
Broadcasters Foundation of America gives out the Golden Mike award each
year; the Foundation comes to the aid of broadcasters who can no longer work
because of medical or other circumstances. The Golden Mike "honors
exemplary service to the industry," according to its press materials.
Veteran baseball broadcaster Jon Miller, who announced
Sunday Night Baseball games on ESPN for 21 years, will host the event, which
will include presentations by daytime TV hosts Steve Harvey and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Darlene Love, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform.
Alan Frank, former president and CEO of Post-Newsweek
Stations and winner of the 2011 Golden Mike, and Jordan Wertlieb, president of
Hearst Television, will speak on behalf of Barrett. Barrett's son, Casey, an
Emmy and Peabody Award winner for writing and producing NBC's Olympics
coverage, will also pay tribute to his father.
Barrett has led Hearst Television, which comprises 29
television and two radio stations, since 2001. He joined Hearst in 1984 and was
inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2008.
