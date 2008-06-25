2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- David J. Barrett

President and Chief Executive Officer, Hearst-Argyle Television, Inc.

David Barrett is President and CEO of Hearst-Argyle Television, Inc. (NYSE: HTV). A board member of Hearst-Argyle Television, Inc. and The Hearst Corporation, he was elected as one of the 13 lifetime testamentary trustees of the trust established under the will of William Randolph Hearst in September of 2007.He also serves on the boards of directors of Maximum Service Television, Inc. (MSTV), the Emma L. Bowen Foundation, the Broadcasters Foundation, the Television Operators Caucus (TOC), and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).



Barrett is a past Chairman of the Board of Governors for ABC Affiliates and the FCC's Media Security and Reliability Council (MSRC II), and has served on the boards of the International Radio and Television Society and the Advertising Council. In 2004 he was named Broadcasting & Cable magazine's "Broadcaster of the Year." In 2005 he received The Media Institute's American Horizon Award and was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Management Hall of Fame.



The Hearst-Argyle station group has been honored with an unrivaled four Walter Cronkite Awards for political journalism. The stations have earned Peabodys, du Pont-Columbia Awards, Sigma Delta Chi Awards, Gabriels, Ad Council Silver Bells, National Headliner Awards, Edward R. Murrow Awards and Emmys. They've received 11 NAB public service honors in 10 years, including three consecutive Service to America Awards. Hearst-Argyle is a leader in local TV-Web convergence in partnership with Internet Broadcasting, and in the application of digital broadcast spectrum for local informational services through its Weather Plus partnership with NBC and NBC affiliates.



The B&C Hall of Fame committee is proud to induct David Barrett into the Class of 2008.