Dana Tyler, WCBS New York Anchor, Signs Off After 34 Years

Dana Tyler, WCBS New York anchor, has signed off following her final 6 p.m. newscast March 27. Tyler and Dick Brennan are departing the 6 p.m. anchor desk, with Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson moving in. DuBois and Johnson anchor at 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts as well.

Tyler spent 34 years at WCBS.

“As you know, Dana began her award-winning career here in 1990 and has anchored virtually every newscast we have,” said Johnny Green, WCBS president and general manager, in a note to staffers. “She’s also hosted many specials for us, including her pivotal role in the launch of the ‘Breaking the Stigma’ reports about openly discussing mental health issues and suicide. She’s earned numerous Emmy awards and was named to the 2017 Gold & Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences New York Chapter. In 2022, she was named to the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.”

Green continued, “I personally want to thank Dana for being a colleague, friend, and supporter from the day I came through the door more than three years ago.”

When the 6 p.m. anchor switch was announced last month, Green said Brennan would become a reporter.

Tyler came on board in New York in 1990 as weekend anchor and general assignment reporter after a stint at WBNS Columbus. She and the late Reggie Harris were the first Black anchor team in New York, according to WCBS.

A story on the WCBS website said, “Whether from the anchor desk or out in the field, Dana reported the stories and events that united us -- too many to count over these decades. With each and every one, it's an informed, calm voice, and accurate, that imparts the information.”