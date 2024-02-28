WCBS New York Changes 6 P.M. Team

Dana Tyler and Dick Brennan, who anchor the 6 p.m. news at WCBS New York, will depart the anchor desk at the end of March. Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson, who anchor at 5 and 11 p.m., will take over the 6 p.m. slot at that point.

“This is not goodbye. Dana will be with us to fill-in anchor and contribute stories and interviews on air and streaming. Dick will return to being a reporter,” said Johnny Green, WCBS president and general manager, in a memo to staff.

Tyler joined WCBS in 1990 as a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter. The New York State Broadcasters Association named her to its Hall of Fame in 2022.

Brennan joined WCBS in 2012 after a stint at WNYW New York. He grew up in Queens and went to college at Fordham in the Bronx.

“Dana and Dick are longtime members of the WCBS family, and we look forward to them continuing to make their mark on our organization,” added Green.

DuBois came on board at WCBS in 2004. He’s also a substitute anchor on CBS Evening News.

Johnson got her start at WPRI Providence, then moved to New York to work at MSNBC. She joined WCBS in 2006. She’s also a fill-in anchor on CBS Mornings.