Johnny Green Jr. Named WCBS New York President/GM

Johnny Green Jr. has been named president and general manager of WCBS-WLNY New York. The stations are part of CBS News and Television Stations. He succeeds Peter Dunn, who was also president of CBS Television Stations until he was put on administrative leave in January and departed CBS in April. Green starts July 12.

Green is interim news director at WCBS, a role he assumed in January, and VP of news services at CBS News, overseeing Newspath.

“Since returning to CBS nine weeks ago, I have been thoroughly impressed by the thoughtful and seasoned leadership Johnny has provided inside the CBS 2 newsroom and at Newspath,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “With this well-deserved promotion, we look forward to having Johnny lead our station-wide team efforts to produce great content, serve our diverse communities across the Tri-State Area, and promote a positive workplace culture.”

Green will continue to lead the CBS New York local newsroom and Newspath on a short-term basis while CBS looks for his successors.

“I am deeply honored to receive this wonderful new opportunity,” Green said. “I have great admiration for my colleagues at CBS New York and look forward to collaborating with all of them as we work together to positively transform our business and culture as a united CBS Stations and News organization. I am grateful for the support I have received from Wendy McMahon and Neeraj Khemlani (presidents and co-heads, CBS News and Stations) and am excited to continue to work with them on bringing their vision to light.”

Prior to moving to New York last year, Green spent five years at WBZ-WSBK Boston. He joined the CBS-owned pair in Boston in 2015 as assistant news director and moved up to VP/news director.

Prior to that, Green was an executive producer at WCAU Philadelphia. Before that, he was an executive producer at WPXI Pittsburgh and WPDE Myrtle Beach.

Green began his career as a producer at WCTI in New Bern, N.C., before stops at WCNC-WSOC Charlotte and WRAL Raleigh.

He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.