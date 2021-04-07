Peter Dunn, David Friend Out at CBS Television Stations

Peter Dunn, CBS Television Stations president, is leaving the company, as is senior VP of news David Friend. The two were put on administrative leave in January amid a third-party investigation into issues raised in reports in the Los Angeles Times.

“Peter Dunn, president of the CBS Television Stations, and David Friend, senior VP of news for the Stations group, will not return to their positions and will be leaving the company. On an interim basis, Bryon Rubin [chief operating officer, CBS Entertainment Group] will continue to run the Stations group while Kim Godwin [executive VP of news, CBS News] will continue her oversight of Stations’ news operations until new leadership is in place,” said CBS in a statement.

“The external investigation into CBS Television Stations management that is being conducted by Keisha-Ann Gray at Proskauer Rose remains ongoing,” the statement continued. “We are thankful to those who have shared their experiences and knowledge with the investigators thus far. CBS is committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken when necessary.”

The Los Angeles Times detailed “a hostile work environment that included bullying female managers and blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists” within the group, and reported that CBS Television Stations’ acquisition of Long Island (NY) independent station WLNY resulted in Dunn getting membership to an exclusive country club on Long Island.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, called it “an important step forward” for the corporation.

Dunn's attorney Larry Hutcher disputed the allegations, calling Dunn a "champion" of diverse employees.

"Peter has a strong record of hiring and promoting professionals of diverse backgrounds and has been a champion of women and men of color throughout the organization," said Hutcher in a statement.