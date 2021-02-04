WGAE Contacts CBS About Misconduct Investigation

The Writers Guild of America East said its members have to be able to speak freely as part of an investigation into the CBS Television Stations division, the union said Wednesday (Feb. 3).

“The Writers Guild of America, East has reached out to CBS regarding the investigation of misconduct by executives at local CBS television newsrooms," WGAE said, adding that it had "made it clear to CBS that employees must be able to tell the truth to investigators without fear of retaliation from management.

The union also called for what it said was a "contract-obligated" Diversity Committee meeting.

Also Read: Peter Dunn and David Friend of CBS Stations Put on Leave During Investigation

The Los Angeles Times had reported that there was “a hostile work environment that included bullying female managers and blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists” at the division.

Peter Dunn, president of the CBS Television Stations, and David Friend, senior VP of news for the station group, have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of a third-party investigation.

CBS said in a statement that it was "committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary."

Michael Malone contributed to this report.