Jessi Miller Bradley Named WBZ Boston News Director

Jessi Miller Bradley has been named news director at WBZ Boston. She’s been at the CBS-owned station for 23 years, most recently as executive producer for CBSN Boston, which launched in 2019.

She succeeds Johnny Green Jr., who is VP of news services at CBS News.

“Jessi is an experienced journalist and authentic leader with an outstanding track record of producing news coverage and iconic live events,” said Mark Lund, president and general manager at WBZ. “Jessi spearheaded the effort in launching Boston’s only 24/7 streaming news service, CBSN Boston, and is well-suited to lead our news organization.”

Before taking on CBSN Boston, Miller Bradley was a special projects producer at WBZ. She started at WBZ as a news producer.

“I am honored to lead the most talented team of local television journalists in the Boston market,” said Miller Bradley. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues both on and off the air to produce the best local news coverage that honors WBZ's legacy of serving the public."