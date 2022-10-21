Dana Tyler, WCBS New York anchor, makes NY State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Dana Tyler, WCBS New York anchor; Jim Kerr and Shelli Sonstein, WAXQ New York (FM) morning hosts; Richard McCollough, WDKX Rochester (FM) meteorologist; and Chuck Custer, news director and host, WGY Albany (FM); were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame October 20.

Tyler anchors the CBS News New York 6 p.m. newscast. She joined WCBS in 1990 as a general assignment reporter and weekend co-anchor.

WCBS saluted Tyler on the air.

The recipients were honored at a Hall of Fame Luncheon at the Rainbow Room in New York.

Michael Strahan, 2022 Broadcaster of the Year, according to the New York State Broadcasters Association, was honored as well. Strahan, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is a co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America. He’s also an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and hosts $100,000 Pyramid on ABC. ■