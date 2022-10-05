Michael Strahan Named New York State Broadcaster of the Year

Michael Strahan is the Broadcaster of the Year for 2022, according to the New York State Broadcasters Association. Strahan, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is a co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America. He’s also an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and hosts $100,000 Pyramid on ABC.

“We are honored to recognize Michael Strahan as our Broadcaster of the Year for 2022,” said David Donovan, president of the NYSBA. “This was a unanimous decision by the board of directors. Strahan is a tour de force in television. You see his award-winning talent every morning when he co-anchors ABC’s Good Morning America. NFL games would not be the same without his insights and analysis. He brings a perspective that can only be provided by a Pro Football Hall of Famer.”

Donovan also mentioned Strahan’s work in the community. “Michael donates his hands and heart to numerous charities,” he said. “Since 2010, he has also been a passionate supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. His recent partnership with ‘See Her’ seeks to combat an unconscious bias that persists against women and girls in advertising, media, and programming.”

Strahan will be toasted at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center on October 20. ■