Telemundo Names Candy Duran Director at Stations in Sacramento, Fresno

Candy Duran has been named news director for KCSO Sacramento and KNSO Fresno, known as Telemundo 33 and Telemundo 51. She starts April 8 and will report to Stacy Owen, president and general manager of KCSO-KNSO.

“Candy is an experienced and committed journalist who understands our communities,” Owen said. “She is passionate about empowering and inspiring people and embodies our Working For You/Trabajando Para Ti brand. We’re excited for her to lead our efforts to increase our impact through our television, digital and streaming platforms.”

She succeeds Adolfo Segura, who moved to KUAN San Diego, known as Telemundo 20.

KCSO and KNSO are part of NBCUniversal Local.

Duran has been executive producer at KFTV Fresno, part of Univision. She was also assignment editor, writer and producer at KDTV San Francisco, also a Univision station.

Before that, she was a reporter at KUPB in Midland, Texas, a Univision station.

She started as an intern at KSTS San Francisco, a Telemundo station.

Sacramento is Nielsen’s No. 20 DMA and Fresno is No. 53.