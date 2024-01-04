As ‘Happy Days’ Turns 50, Catchy Comedy Offers Marathon

(From l.): Anson Williams, Donny Most, Ron Howard and Henry Winkler in a 1975 episode of ‘Happy Days.’

Catchy Comedy Network celebrates 50 years of Happy Days with a weekend marathon featuring 86 back-to-back episodes. It starts at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, January 13 and continues until 6 a.m. Monday, January 15.

Happy Days debuts in the network’s weekday lineup starting January 15, in the 2:30 p.m. ET slot.

The show premiered on ABC January 15, 1974. It went for 11 seasons.

Set in 1950s Milwaukee, Happy Days centered on the Cunningham family, including teen son Richie (Ron Howard) and his circle of friends, including a charismatic greaser known as Fonzie (Henry Winkler).

Marion Ross, Tom Bosley, Anson Williams, Don Most and Erin Moran were also in the cast.

Garry Marshall created the show.

Happy Days starts in the Catchy Comedy daily schedule with the episode titled “Richie Moves Out,” the season two premiere. Laverne & Shirley, a Happy Days spinoff, is on at 2 p.m. ET weekdays and Happy Days follows.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Catchy Comedy debuted last year, a rebrand of Decades Network. As the network’s name suggests, it focused on classic comedy on TV.