‘Willow’ Countdown Begins on Disney Plus
Ron Howard directed the fantasy film that hatched the series
Willow, a series based on the George Lucas fantasy film from the ’80s, begins on Disney Plus November 30. The streaming service kicked off its “One Month Countdown” October 30 and shared a trailer.
“The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible,” according to Disney Plus.
The cast also includes Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel and Dempsey Bryk.
The feature film, directed by Ron Howard, came out in 1988.
Willow is the first non-Star Wars themed Lucasfilm venture since 2015. Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment are producing the series. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard and Samie Kim Falvey are executive producers. ■
