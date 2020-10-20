Disney Plus to Produce 'Willow' Series

Disney Plus has greenlit a series sequel to the 1988 fantasy film Willow, the network said Tuesday.

Ron Howard, who originally directed the George Lucas-produced film, will return as executive producer of the series, with Jon Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) also serving as executive producer and director of the series' pilot. The series takes place years after the events of the original Willow film and introduces all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, said Disney. Warwick Davis is set to return as the film’s hero Willow Ufgood, according to the service.

Willow is the first non-Star Wars themed Lucasfilm venture since 2015. “This is an exciting new era for storytelling at Lucasfilm,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Jon Chu's vision, coupled with the writing of Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, is going to take Willow into new and exciting directions for the series. Reuniting Ron Howard and Warwick Davis in the world of Willow is something that they've both wanted to do for some time, and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible team we’ve put together to bring this series to Disney Plus.”