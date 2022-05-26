Ron Howard Documentary ‘We Feed People’ on Disney Plus May 27
By Michael Malone published
Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen feeds people in troubled areas
The Ron Howard documentary We Feed People, about a renowned chef who oversees a humanitarian aid operation feeding those in disaster-stricken locales, premieres on Disney Plus May 27. The chef is Jose Andres and his aid operation is the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.
National Geographic is behind the film, and Imagine Documentaries produces.
Howard directs, and he produces with Brian Grazer, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers and Walter Matteson.
Andres’ efforts have seen him deliver meals to Ukraine amidst the war, Puerto Rico after a hurricane, Kentucky after a tornado and Australia following bushfires, among many other locales.
“Wherever there’s a fight so hungry people may eat, we will be there,” goes the World Central Kitchen motto. “We must be there.”
Andres moved to the U.S. from Spain when he was 21. His restaurants include The Bazaar in Miami, Bar Mar in Chicago and Beefsteak in Washington, Miami, Pittsburgh and Chicago.
In The New Yorker, he told Howard that World Central Kitchen is producing 350,000-400,000 meals a day in and around Ukraine.
A review of We Feed People in the Washington Post said, "This divided country desperately needs someone to play the hero, and José Andrés is the right man for the job." ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.