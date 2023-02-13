Decades Network Rebrands to Catchy Comedy

The Weigel Broadcasting digital network Decades is rebranding to Catchy Comedy March 27. With a tagline of “Catch All the Laughs,” the network will feature classic sitcoms.

Daytime during weekdays, it features female-driven comedies, featuring the likes of I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Carol Burnett Show. On weekday primetime it’s “Norman Lear’s Catchy Classics,” including Good Times, Sanford and Son and All In the Family. Late night, it’s “Smart and Catchy Sitcoms”, including Night Court, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Cheers, Taxi and The Bob Newhart Show.

Each weekend offers “The Catchy Binge,” a different comedy marathon.

“Catchy Comedy is a celebration of the very best in classic television comedy and will showcase and celebrate a who’s who of funny women and TV legends,” Weigel vice chairman Neal Sabin said. “We are excited to bring an all-comedy approach with this exciting rebrand of Decades evolving into Catchy Comedy. Weekdays we will showcase hilarious series with a strong appeal to women, or with female characters that redefined and expanded the role of women in television. Then in primetime we will feature groundbreaking comedy and characters from the legendary Norman Lear, and in late nights we will present some of the smartest and best written comedy series on television. Viewers really will be able to ‘catch all the laughs’ on Catchy Comedy.”

Decades launched in 2015, dubbed “the ultimate TV time capsule,” with Weigel and CBS Television Stations as partners on the network at launch.

Weigel networks include MeTV, Start TV, Heroes & Icons and Movies! ■