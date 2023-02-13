Decades Network Rebrands to Catchy Comedy
Weigel net will feature classic sitcoms such as ‘I Love Lucy’, ‘All in the Family’, ‘Night Court’
The Weigel Broadcasting digital network Decades is rebranding to Catchy Comedy March 27. With a tagline of “Catch All the Laughs,” the network will feature classic sitcoms.
Daytime during weekdays, it features female-driven comedies, featuring the likes of I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Carol Burnett Show. On weekday primetime it’s “Norman Lear’s Catchy Classics,” including Good Times, Sanford and Son and All In the Family. Late night, it’s “Smart and Catchy Sitcoms”, including Night Court, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Cheers, Taxi and The Bob Newhart Show.
Each weekend offers “The Catchy Binge,” a different comedy marathon.
“Catchy Comedy is a celebration of the very best in classic television comedy and will showcase and celebrate a who’s who of funny women and TV legends,” Weigel vice chairman Neal Sabin said. “We are excited to bring an all-comedy approach with this exciting rebrand of Decades evolving into Catchy Comedy. Weekdays we will showcase hilarious series with a strong appeal to women, or with female characters that redefined and expanded the role of women in television. Then in primetime we will feature groundbreaking comedy and characters from the legendary Norman Lear, and in late nights we will present some of the smartest and best written comedy series on television. Viewers really will be able to ‘catch all the laughs’ on Catchy Comedy.”
Decades launched in 2015, dubbed “the ultimate TV time capsule,” with Weigel and CBS Television Stations as partners on the network at launch.
Weigel networks include MeTV, Start TV, Heroes & Icons and Movies! ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.