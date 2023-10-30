Catchy Comedy Toasts the Late Richard Moll With ‘Night Court’ Marathon
Best Bull the bailiff episodes will air November 4
Catchy Comedy network salutes the late Richard Moll, who played bailiff Bull Shannon on Night Court, with a weekend marathon Saturday, November 4, until Monday morning, November 6. Fully 88 episodes air back to back to back. The fun begins at 11 a.m. ET on November 4 and ends at 6 a.m. on November 6.
The actor, who stood 6 feet, 8 inches, died on October 26 at age 80.
Night Court, which co-starred Harry Anderson and John Larroquette, aired on NBC from 1984-1992. NBC rebooted Night Court earlier this year, though Moll was not involved.
Moll also appeared on Welcome Back, Kotter, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Happy Days, The Rockford Files, 7th Heaven, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy and The A-Team, among other series.
Catchy Comedy will air what it deems to be the ten best Night Court episodes involving Moll on Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. ET. Those include “Bull’s Baby”, “Walk Away, Renee” and “Death of a Bailiff.”
Weigel Broadcasting rebranded its Decades network to Catchy Comedy in March.
