‘Night Court’ Stays in Session, as NBC Orders Second Season of Comedy

The ‘Night Court’ revival will reconvene for a second season on NBC.

NBC has renewed comedy Night Court for a second season. The show premiered January 17 and is off to a hot start. NBC said it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms.

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

Night Court was on NBC from 1984 to 1992, with Harry Anderson playing Judge Harry T. Stone and John Larroquette portraying Dan Fielding.

The new show centers on judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone, who presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs. Melissa Rauch plays Abby and Larroquette reprises his Fielding role.

India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta are also in the cast.

“The verdict is in and the ‘newboot’ of Night Court is a hit!” Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, said. “The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must-watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”

Rauch referred to the show as a “newboot” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month.

Dan Rubin writes and executive produces. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch also executive produce. Larroquette produces.

Warner Bros. Television produces the show in association with After January Productions and Universal Television. ■