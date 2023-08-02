Amber Eikel Gets SVP/General Manager Post at KCPQ-KZJO Seattle
Veteran news director heads to Seattle, succeeds Sheila Oliver, who takes on GM job in Chicago
Amber Eikel, VP and news director at KTVU-KICU San Francisco, has been named senior VP and general manager of KCPQ-KZJO Seattle. Both duopolies are owned by Fox Television Stations. She starts in Seattle immediately.
“I am delighted to welcome Amber, one of our strongest news directors, to the general manager team,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said. “Her knowledge of the market and extensive local news experience will certainly be an asset in continuing to grow and lead the Seattle stations.”
Eikel succeeds Sheila Oliver atop Fox’s Seattle stations. Oliver was named WFLD-WPWR Chicago senior VP/general manager last month.
Eikel was B+C’s News Director of the Year in 2020. She has been news director at KTVU-KICU since 2017. Prior to that, she was the duopoly’s assistant news director. Previously, Eikel was executive producer at KIRO Seattle, and at KTNV Las Vegas. Earlier in her career, she was senior producer at WTMJ Milwaukee. She got her start at KMIR Palm Springs.
“I am excited to return to Seattle, a city that has always held a special place in my heart because it feels like home,” Eikel said. “I look forward to leading the exceptional team at Fox 13, as we continue the station’s unwavering commitment to serving the vibrant communities of the Pacific Northwest.”
