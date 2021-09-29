Fox-Owned Stations In Seattle Rebrand as Fox13 and Fox13 Plus

The Fox-owned television stations in Seattle, KCPQ-TV and KZJO-TV have been rebranded to Fox 13 and Fox 13 Plus.

KCPQ had been known as Q13 in the market and KZJO called itself JoeTV.

While local stations were once known by their call letters, these day most affiliates are identified with the network brand and their channel numbers (even though since digital broadcasting went into effect, those channel numbers are no longer on the dial.)

“We are excited to align the rich heritage of KCPQ and KZJO with the power of the Foxbrand. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, locally produced news and information will not change and we look forward to continue serving the great people of Western Washington,’ said Sheila Oliver, general manager for the Fox duopoly.

All of KCPQ’s newscasts have been renamed Fox 13 News. The station produces 11 hours of local news each weekday and 54 hours each week.

The station has also relaunched its daily sports report as Seattle Sports Live, with host Aaron Levine, The show had been known as Q It Up Sports.