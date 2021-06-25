Jeffrey Zellmer Named Senior VP for Digital Operations at Fox TV Stations

Fox Television Stations named Jeffrey Zellmer as senior VP of digital operations.

Zellmer, most recently VP of digital marketing and strategic partnerships, succeeds Steve Chung, who was named chief growth officer for Fox Corp. Zellmer reports to Jack Abernethy, CEO at Fox TV Stations.

“Jeff has been an integral part of the FTS team for over fourteen years and was a natural fit for this position. His creative and collaborative approach, coupled with his depth of experience and leadership, will continue to yield strong results across multiple digital platforms for our stations,” said Abernethy.

Zellmer has been with the Fox station group since 2007. Before that he was with WAGA-TV, Atlanta.

“I’m honored to be entrusted with leading the digital efforts for the FoxTV Stations,” Zellmer said. “FTS has proven itself a dominant force in the digital sector, and we will capitalize on the momentum of this success to grow our audience across all platforms.”