Alfonso Ribeiro Tapped To Host Hearst Program ‘Jack Hanna’s Passport’

Jack Hanna’s Passport, a new Hearst Media Production Group show focused on wildlife, debuts on ABC-owned and affiliated stations April 6. The weekly show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and will be part of the “Weekend Adventure” educational block.

Ribeiro hosts Dancing with the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos, both on ABC.

“Jack Hanna’s Passport will celebrate the decades of adventures brought to audiences by the legendary wildlife ambassador Jack Hanna,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, education/information.

Hanna was the zookeeper at the Columbus Zoo and a TV show host. His programs included Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures, Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown and Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild.

HMPG acquired Hanna’s TV series library late last year.

Hanna is battling Alzheimer’s Disease. His family said in 2021, “Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him.”

HMPG’s other wildlife shows include Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Wild Child and Wildlife Nation. Wild Kingdom had premiered in 1963 and later became a syndicated show before going off the air in 1988. Hearst premiered Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild in 2023. Peter Gros, who first appeared on Wild Kingdom in 1985 as co-host, took over as host. Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is co-host.