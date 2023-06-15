‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ Returns This Fall on NBC

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom will return to NBC this fall, with Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) producing the show. Now with the title Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting The Wild, it premieres Saturday, October 7 in NBC’s daytime “The More You Know” programming block.

The program premiered on NBC in 1963 and later became a syndicated show, which went off the air in 1988.

“This is a well-known, enduring franchise that’s literally part of television history,” said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president. “Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’re looking forward to creating new and memorable wildlife adventures.”

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting The Wild will be hosted by Peter Gros, who first appeared on Wild Kingdom in 1985 as co-host with Jim Fowler, who succeeded Marlin Perkins. He’ll be joined by wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.

“With its premiere in 1963, Wild Kingdom pioneered the nature adventure genre, setting the standard for today’s wildlife programming,” said Jennifer Wulf, VP, brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. “Through our partnership with HMPG, we are excited to remain at the forefront of compelling wildlife conservation efforts and success stories.”

HMPG’s wildlife programming includes Wildlife Nation, hosted by Jeff Corwin; Earth Odyssey, hosted by Dylan Dreyer; Wild Child, hosted by Sheinelle Jones; and Oh Baby!, hosted by Janai Norman.

Animal Planet ran a half dozen Wild Kingdom specials in 2002.