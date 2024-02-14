Hearst Launches Jack Hanna FAST Channel On Pluto TV

Hearst Media Production Group said it launched The Jack Hannah Channel, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, on Pluto TV.

HMPG launched the channel in 2021 . It acquired 400 episodes of Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown and Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild in December, adding to its collection of Hanna content.

“Wildlife programming, and Jack himself, are hugely popular with all audience demographics, and The Jack Hanna Channel has proven a powerful audience draw across platforms,” said Andrew Tew, HMPG senior VP, global licensing & distribution.

The Jack Hanna Channel will be found in Pluto TV’s “Animals + Nature” category.

“We are excited to partner with HMPG and deliver our audiences 24/7 access to the wonders of TheJack Hanna Channel,” said Scott Reich, senior VP, programming at Pluto TV, part of Paramount Global. “This addition to our newly launched Animals + Nature category brings our viewers more of the wildlife programming they love and endless opportunities to learn and explore.”

The Jack Hanna Channel is already available on platform including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Freevee and Tubi.

HMPG has two other FAST channels, Xplore and Rovr Pets .

In addition to Jack Hanna, Hearst Media Production Group has a number of wildlife series including Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, hosted by Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant; Earth Odyssey, hosted by Dylan Dreyer; Wild Child, hosted by Sheinelle Jones; Oh Baby!, hosted by Janai Norman; and Wildlife Nation, hosted by Jeff Corwin.