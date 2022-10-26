Hearst Unleashes FAST Channel Rovr Pets On Samsung TV Plus

Hearst Television’s Hearst Media Production Group launched Rovr Pets, a free ad-supported streaming TV channels it hopes will be catnip to animal lovers.

Initially appearing on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. starting Wednesday, Rovr Pets features series produced by HMPG including Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Best Friends FurEver, Ready Set Pet, Tails of Valor and Vets Saving Pets.

Hearst Media Production Group previously launched two other FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels, with Xplore in 2020 and the Jack Hanna Channel in 2021. Both are available to a growing number of distributors including Samsung TV Plus.

With more than 30 series and 4,000 hours of content in its liberty, more channels might be on the way from HMPG.

Some 23 million American households adopted a pet during the pandemic, and more than $50 billion was spent on non-medical products and pet food in 2021. So there are plenty of people with furry friends, and packs of advertisers looking to reach them.

“Pets play a powerful role in everyday life, and this is an ideal platform to celebrate that bond,” Hearst Media Production Group president Frank Biancuzzo said. “Our tremendous library of pet-focused programming and engaging content will become a must-see destination for every pet lover.”

“We’re excited to launch this new channel on Samsung TV Plus,” HPMG senior VP, global licensing and distribution Andrew Tew added. “We’ll continue to explore unique opportunities in this space, through acquisitions and original programming.” ■