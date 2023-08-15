Adolfo Segura Named VP News For Telemundo’s KUAN-TV, San Diego

KUAN-TV, the Telemundo station in San Diego, named Adolfo Segura as VP of news, starting August 28.

Segura had been VP of news at KCSO-TV, the Telemundo station in Sacramento and KNSO, Fresno.

He succeeds Mike Gaytan , who was named VP of News for Telemundo's KVEA-TV, Los Angeles, last month.

“We are excited to welcome Adolfo to our team and are confident that his strategic vision will further enhance the impact and reach of Telemundo 20’s newsroom,” said Melissa “Missy” Crawford, president and general manager of NBCUniversal’s KNSD-TV and KUAN. “His proven track record of expanding news operations and fostering a unified approach to storytelling aligns perfectly with our station's values. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to serve the diverse communities of San Diego."

Before KCSO/KNSO, Segura was news director at KVDA-TV, the Telemundo station in San Antonio.