Marina Perelman Named KNBC VP of News, Miguel Gaytán Named KVEA VP of News

Marina Perelman has been named VP of news at KNBC Los Angeles, and Miguel Gaytán has been named VP of news for KVEA Los Angeles. Perelman starts immediately and Gaytán begins June 5. Both will report to Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of KNBC, known as NBC4, and KVEA, known as Telemundo 52.

Both stations are part of NBCUniversal Local.

“As local news stations, it is our responsibility to maintain the trust of our audiences, to reflect their stories and provide them with the most complete information to help them navigate their day-to-day lives here in Southern California,” said Mokhtari. “Both Marina and Mike are excellent news leaders who share a commitment to serve. I am confident they will help grow our talented news teams and solidify our position in the Los Angeles market.”

Perelman was born in Armenia and raised in Southern California. She had been KNBC assistant news director since 2019. She was also managing editor and executive producer for the station’s 11 p.m. newscast prior to becoming assistant news director. She started at NBCUniversal Local in 2005 as a producer at KNTV in the Bay Area.

She launched her career in local news at KESQ Channel 3 in Palm Springs.

“Marina is a thoughtful leader and journalist with vast experience in local news,” said Mokhtari. “She is driven by the principle that local news is a critical community service and our responsibility as journalists to report and share stories that reflect the experiences of the communities we serve.”

Gaytán was raised in Laredo, Texas. He was VP of news at KUAN San Diego, known as Telemundo 20. He previously worked at Telemundo Arizona, where he was VP of news. He started at KLDO Laredo before moving to Univision, where he worked at KWEX San Antonio and KAKW Austin.

“Mike is an innovative and collaborative news leader who is committed to pushing boundaries to deliver the best news and most complete product to our audiences,” said Mokhtari. “He has deep understanding of the needs and complexity of issues impacting our diverse Latino communities and will guide and inspire our talented KVEA news team to continue to deliver the exceptional journalism our viewers expect and deserve.”