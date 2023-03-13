Fates & Fortunes | March 2023

Deborah K. Bradley

A+E NETWORKS

Deborah K. Bradley has joined A+E Networks in New York as executive VP, global content sales, charged with expanding the programmer’s presence across multimedia third-party platforms and FAST channels. She was president, retail division at financial advisory firm The Amherst Group.

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Andrew Temple was upped to chief operating officer for broadcast sales and syndication at Allen Media Group. The 25-year veteran of Byron Allen’s company had previously held the role of president of domestic television distribution.

Ray Roundtree

CANELA MEDIA

Oscar Padilla has joined Spanish-language digital media company Canela Media in New York as senior VP, commercial operations. He comes from social advertising firm BrandTotal, where he was senior VP, global head of customer success and strategic partnerships.

COMCAST

Comcast Cable has named Ray Roundtree senior VP of its Keystone Region, serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle. He was VP, finance, for Comcast’s Beltway region, based in Baltimore.

Danny Freeman

COMCAST

Melinda Little was named VP of government and regulatory affairs for Comcast Cable’s Big South region, comprising South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee. She had been VP of government affairs at Comcast’s Central Division headquarters in Atlanta.

CNN

Danny Freeman has joined CNN as a Philadelphia-based correspondent. He comes from NBCUniversal Local-owned station WCAU Philadelphia, where he was an investigative reporter focused on finance, environmental issues and police accountability.

Sharon Levy

DIRECTV

DirecTV has named Drew Groner as senior VP, head of agency and client partnerships. Groner, who had been group VP, head of client partnerships and national offices, will be responsible for addressable, digital and data-enabled advertising sales.

ENDEMOL SHINE

Endemol Shine North America has promoted Sharon Levy to CEO. Formerly chief content officer of the Banijay Americas-owned company, she had been executive VP of original programming at Spike TV (now Paramount Network).

Chris Reed

EWTN

EWTN Global Catholic Network has tapped Montse Alvarado as president and chief operating officer, EWTN News, overseeing its global news media platform. She is an activist and the founding anchor of the news program EWTN News in Depth.

FOX

Fox Television Stations has named Chris Reed as executive VP of legal affairs, succeeding David Keneipp, who has retired from the company. Reed had been senior VP of intellectual property, content protection and litigation at parent Fox Corp.

Erin Calhoun

HALLMARK

Stefanie Nimick was named Chicago-based senior VP, portfolio content distribution and platform marketing at Hallmark Channel parent Hallmark Media. She comes from premium channel Starz, where she had served as senior VP, distribution and partnership marketing.

PARAMOUNT

Erin Calhoun has been named executive VP, communications for Paramount Global streaming and cross-company publicity. She had formerly worked as executive VP, communications for Showtime, which is being integrated into Paramount Plus.

Keisha Taylor Starr

RIEDEL

Riedel Commmunications has promoted Rick Seegul to senior VP, technology and business development for the Americas. He had been VP of system consulting for the Americas at Riedel, managing the company’s team of system consultants and project engineers.

SCRIPPS

Keisha Taylor Starr was elevated to chief marketing officer at the E.W. Scripps Co., a new post, and has joined the broadcaster’s senior leadership team. Formerly chief marketing officer at Scripps Networks, she led marketing efforts for the Scripps National Networks.

Jason Brown

SCRIPPS SPORTS

Scripps Sports, a new E.W. Scripps Co. unit, has hired Tony Lamerato as VP for sports revenue and sponsorships. Formerly senior director of revenue strategy for Scripps’s Local Media division, he will execute a strategic plan to model and value sports-rights opportunities.

SPECTRUM REACH

Jason Brown has joined Spectrum Reach, the advertising-sales arm of cable operator Charter Communications, as senior VP, chief revenue officer, succeeding the retiring Beth Plummer. He had been senior VP, advertising sales at DirecTV.

Saaj Jamal

SSIMWAVE

Saj Jamal was named VP, marketing, at SSIMWAVE, a Waterloo, Canada-based streaming technology firm owned by Imax. He had been VP of marketing at startup accelerator Communitech, which had supported SSIMWAVE’s initial development.

TELESTREAM

Nevada City, California-based video technology vendor Telestream has named Rhonda Bassett-Spiers as CEO, succeeding the retiring Dan Castles. She previously worked for iTradeNetwork, a food and beverage supply-chain management firm, where she was president.

Briefly Noted

Jennifer Algoe Keaton has joined the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP) as director of communications. She most recently handled communications and media for state Rep. Donna Oberlander, majority whip of the Pennsylvania House, and the House Majority Policy Committee. … Heather Olander has joined The CW as head of unscripted programming. She was VP, of alternative development and programming for Peacock, USA Network and Syfy… Gray Television named Robby Thomas general manager of WIS Columbia, South Carolina, and Valerie Russell as GM of WTVY-WRGX Dothan, Alabama. Thomas had been the WTVY-WRGX GM; Russell was general sales manager at the stations. … Warner Bros. Discovery has named Kenneth W. Lowe to its board. Lowe was chairman of CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive from its split from E.W. Scripps until its 2018 sale to Discovery. ■