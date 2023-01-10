Jason Brown Named Chief Revenue Officer at Charter’s Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach, the ad sales arm of Charter Communications, said it hired Jason Brown as senior VP, chief revenue officer, effective January 30.

Brown had been senior VP, advertising sales at DirecTV. He succeeds Beth Plummer, who announced plans to retire last year. She will remain at the company to help with the transition through the end of March.

“Jason is an experienced sales executive with a proven track record of strategy and innovation, leading growth and transformation within the industry,” said David Kline, executive VP, Charter Communications and president of Spectrum Reach. “He is committed to shaping the future of converged, addressable and data-enabled TV, and will be instrumental as we continue to create new growth opportunities for our advertising and sales capabilities, and lead Spectrum Reach to its next horizon.”

Brown will report to Kline.

Before DirecTV, Brown was senior VP for addressable advertising at WarnerMedia. Before that he was CRO for Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising unit.

“Seeing firsthand how this world-class sales organization values and manages client and partner relationships, I was immediately drawn to this opportunity,” said Brown. “I’ve partnered with Charter for the better part of the last decade, and couldn’t be more excited to join the team and mission to evolve the industry to impression-based solutions.“ ■