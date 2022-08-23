Spectrum Reach Campaign for Auto Dealer Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Multiple Platforms

A campaign for Roger Beasley Hyundai created by DR Advertising and submitted by Spectrum Reach won the 2022 Advanced Advertising Award for Best Use of Multiple Platforms.

The dealer ran a campaign using an audience-based data-drive multi-platform approach in its Austin market while running a more traditional approach in San Antonio. The campaign in the Austin market generated 342% more visits to the Roger Beasley Hyundai website and 72.2% more conversions.

Spectrum’s first-party viewing data was aligned with IHS Markit auto registration data, and using Spectrum Reach’s AudienceApp, a multi-screen TV campaign was designed to reach the client’s best prospects. The Austin campaign used 24% more network and achieved a 10% lower CPM.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will be presented on September 12 in New York at the Advanced Advertising Summit.

A campaign for DriveTime, the used car shopping site, submitted by iSpot.tv won the 2022 Advanced Advertising Award for Best Use of Data; The Show Next Door, a program created by Roku sponsored by Maker’s Mark won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Branded Content and a campaign for Pedigree pet food, executed by MediaCom and submitted by OpenAP, won the Advanced Advertising Award for Best Definition of Target Market

The winner of the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards for Best Campaign will be named Wednesday and presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit.

The Austin schedule used streaming TV, adding 45% more reach compared to linear TV alone. The share of streaming impressions reaching unique, unduplicated audiences not delivered on linear TV was 67%.

The Austin campaign reached 23% more households. Greater reach was complimented by increased frequency in Austin as the schedule continued to run. ■