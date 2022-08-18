Pedigree, MediaCom, OpenAP Win Advanced Advertising Innovation Award For Best Target Market Definition

A campaign for Pedigree pet food, executed by MediaCom and submitted by OpenAP, won the Advanced Advertising Award for Best Definition of Target Market.

By using a data-driven audience strategy and identifying pet owners–and what type of pet they owned–Pedigree was able to reach the right audience with a more efficient cost per on-target reach.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will be presented on September 12 in New York at the Advanced Advertising Summit.

A campaign for DriveTime, the used car shopping site, submitted by iSpot.tv won the 2022 Advanced Advertising Award for Best Use of Data. The Show Next Door, a program created by Roku sponsored by Maker’s Mark won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Branded Content.

Winners for the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards for Best Use of Multiple Platforms and Best Campaign will be named over the next few days and presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit.

While Pedigree is part of a large consumer packaged goods company that has bene successful with broad-reach TV campaigns, the brand saw it could improve return on advertising spending by switching to an audience based strategy.

OpenAP worked with Mediacom and Pedigree to build a custom audience segment based on pet owner purchase signals, deliver audience insights and campaign forecasting to inform media plans and seamlessly share the audience across multiple publishers. For this pet care brand, reaching pet owners specific to their animal was paramount to campaign success.

With the campaign, the brand exceeded its forecasted in-target audience reach, reaching approximately 25% of the target audience. The campaign’s actual CPM was lower than the forecasted CPM.

“Through our work with OpenAP, we were able to go beyond our traditional demo buying strategy we’ve employed on behalf of Mars Petcare,” said Bennett Strauss, associate director, video investment at Mediacom. “The ability to utilize an audience-based strategy has allowed us to strengthen our media buys on TV by ensuring Pedigree ads are being delivered to the households with our ideal consumer. With the incremental reach delivered as a result of this campaign, we learned that an audience based-strategy on TV is an effective way to overcome challenges seen through traditional demo buys.”

After seeing great success with the first audience-based campaign, Pedigree has expanded its audience-based strategy to more products and brands. The parent CPG company also began moving more dollars to audience-based buying across business lines upon seeing the success of the pet care brand’s campaign.

“Pedigree needed to reach the right consumer with the right messaging to see the business results they wanted. For this brand, a cross-publisher unified audience-based strategy was the obvious solution,” said Abbey Thomas, chief revenue officer at OpenAP .”In being able to increase reach among pet owners at more efficient cost per on target reach, they leaned into scaling their audience-based strategy across more brands and business lines.” ■