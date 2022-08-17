Roku Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award For Branded Content With ‘The Show Next Door’

The Show Next Door , a program created by Roku sponsored by Maker’s Mark, won the 2022 Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Branded Content.

Hosted by Randall Park, the talk show was designed to ease viewers from work time to “me time” and the Maker’s Hour. The Show Next Door turned out to be the No. 7 comedy show on The Roku Channel in September and lifted Maker’s Mark’s brand favorability by 25%.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will be presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit in New York on September 12.

A campaign for DriveTime, the used car shopping site, submitted by iSpot.tv won the Advanced Advertising Award for Best Use of Data.

Winners for the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards for Best Definition of Target Market, Best Use of Multiple Platforms and Best Campaign will be named over the next few days and presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit.

The Show Next Door was the first first-ever branded content series to be treated as native, organic content within The Roku Channel, running right alongside other produced entertainment programs.

In total, 42,000 hours were spent streaming The Show Next Door on the Roku Channel, an average of 7 thousand total hours per episode.

The Show Next Door was also touted in various articles as best-in-class marketing on streaming, helping it earn 57 million total press impressions across 23 publications.

“Our partnership with Maker’s Mark is innovating how brands meet consumers today as they shift away from traditional television to streaming,” said Brian Toombs, head of content at Roku Brand Studio. “The Show Next Door is an incredible example of moving beyond the traditional 30-second ad and creating a fun and uplifting comedy so Maker’s Mark reaches streamers whether they are watching ad-supported or subscription-only content.” ■