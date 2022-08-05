Spectrum Reach Brings Streaming To Self-Service Advertising Portal

Spectrum Reach, the ad sales arm of Charter Communications, said it has expanded the capabilities of its self-service Ad Portal to enable buyers to create, plan and schedule multi-platform campaigns across live TV and streaming.

Ad Portal was originally set up as a do-it-yourself campaign planning tool in 2019.

“Advertising on any screen should be easy to buy and execute,” said Michael Guth, senior VP, marketing, Spectrum Reach. “With Ad Portal, we have simplified the process by offering a do-it-yourself solution for businesses to deliver their message to more customers, on more screens, through live TV and streaming TV advertising.”

Using Spectrum Reach’s aggregated and de-identified data, businesses will be able to reach targeted audiences, down to the zip-code level, through streaming and live TV advertising on over 450 networks and publishers, including the Spectrum News App and the Spectrum TV App.

To let potential clients know about Ad Portal’s do-it-yourself multi screen capabilities, Spectrum Reach launched an advertising campaign across 88 markets.

In the ads a business owner is told by her future self that instead of running a social media campaign, Spectrum Reach can put her ads on the best of TV and streaming, and she can do it herself.

The tagline is “Spectrum Reach. One advertising partner, and done.”

The campaign includes 15- and 30-second TV and radio spots, plus social media ads. ■