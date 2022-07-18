Frequence Helps Spectrum Reach Launch Unified Proposal Platform

Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications' ad sales unit, said it worked with ad software company Frequence to create Unified Proposal, a new multiscreen automation platform that combines digital and linear TV workflows into a single media plan for advertisers.

Based on Frequence’s campaign management software, Unified Proposal integrates with Spectrum Reach’s linear TV forecasting and scheduling tools to incorporate audience, demographic and data insights to generate personalized cross-screen campaigns.

"With Unified Proposal, we are able to facilitate automated workflows that combine our aggregated and de-identified first-party data with the power of our multiscreen products to create media plans in one proposal,” said Rob Klippel, senior VP, advanced advertising products and strategy, Spectrum Reach. “This technology allows us to simplify the process so our account executives and planners can create multiscreen plans in real-time, and with greater efficiency.”

Spectrum Reach provides custom advertising solutions with operations in 36 states and 91 markets.

“We’ve partnered with Spectrum Reach to build Unified Proposal in order to provide complex, data-rich multi screen media plans for both large and small advertisers,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “Not only does Unified Proposal make operations more efficient, it reduces the risk of errors stemming from manual data transfers by automating the workflow to add streaming, linear and other digital media to any proposal or campaign.” ■