Spectrum Reach Revs Up Auto Campaigns With FullThrottle

Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications’ ad sales unit, said it worked with FullThrottle Technologies to launch SmartScheduler, a buying and attribution platform for data-based campaigns for auto advertisers.

Amol Waishampayan (Image credit: FullThrottle)

“With our partnership with Spectrum Reach, we’ve taken a giant leap forward in the video space, and are now able to more comprehensively articulate the auto-shopper journey, beyond the traditional analytics and digital clicks the industry uses,” said Amol Waishampayan, chief product officer at FullThrottle Technologies.

FullThrottle has an end-to-end privacy-compliant first party data platform that helps markets identify and target audiences and measure results. SmartScheduler enables buying of linear cable, streaming TV, broadcast radio and streaming audio.

Leveraging Spectrum Reach’s aggregated and de-identified data, SmartScheduler provides a closed-loop attribution system in the video space for auto buyers.

“With SmartScheduler, we can make the scheduling process more efficient for our auto retail clients by helping them better find, reach and measure the most valuable in-market shoppers,” said Beth Plummer, senior VP and chief revenue officer, Spectrum Reach. ■