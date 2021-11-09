Spectrum Reach Campaign for Auto Dealer Wins Advance Advertising Innovation Award

A campaign for a local auto dealer submitted by Charter Communications’s Spectrum Reach advertising unit won the inaugural Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for best campaign of the year.

The award will be presented Nov. 18 at the Advanced Advertising Summit produced by Broadcasting+Cable parent Future plc.

The campaign used TV and targeted media and achieved a strong return on advertising spending while meeting the client’s key goals, including sales.

Also read: Fox Game Show Collaboration with Pepsi Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award

For Palm Coast Ford, an auto dealership that operates within the Charter footprint, Spectrum Reach reviewed qualitative data on the attributes and behavioral mindset of the consumer.

Working with the dealership, the audience for the campaign was defined as a former Ford buyer or a shopper in the market for a new truck. Using Spectrum’s first-party data and third-party data from Polk, Spectrum Reach was able to identify the networks that appealed to that automotive shopper for the linear campaign, The same target was used to drive the streaming campaign.

Also read: Vevo Campaign for Credit Karma Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award

Online Video and Search was used to provide holistic multiscreen media coverage.

The campaign ran in both the primary market area for the dealership and a conquest geography 20 miles to the south of the dealership. The dealership had not previously run a conquest media campaign in this geography.

A new creative campaign tagline, “Go the Extra Mile,” was created by Spectrum Reach, for the conquest geography.

Also read: Gamut OTT Campaign for Merrell Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award

The campaign ran from Dec. 14, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021. To create an attribution study, Spectrum Reach had access to the clients’ Dealer Management System, facilitated by Experian, enabling it to track sales by geography over time. It compared the three months before the campaign launched to the three months following the campaign airing and was able to isolate consumers exposed to the new campaign.

As a result of the multiscreen campaign, traffic to the dealership’s site was up 52%. Leads showed an 8% lift and sales were up 13%. Homes that were exposed to the ad bought 185 cars, or about 1 car for every 500 homes exposed to an ad. Spectrum households accounted for 61% of all sales during the three months, and people who saw the ad were more 121% more likely to buy a new vehicle from Palm Coast Ford than those that didn’t see an ad.