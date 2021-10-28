Gamut OTT Campaign For Merrell Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award

A campaign to drive purchase intent with outdoor and fitness enthusiasts for footwear retailer Merrell submitted by Gamut won the inaugural Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for best use of data in advertising.

The award will be presented Nov. 18 at the Advanced Advertising Summit produced by Broadcasting+Cable parent Future plc. The winners for best multi-platform campaign, best use of branded content and best overall campaign will be announced over the next two weeks.

Gamut said its client wanted to boost brand awareness and influence purchases among outdoor and fitness enthusiast adults in the 18 to 39 age bracket.

For the campaign, Gamut used proprietary first-party data, customers data and third party data sources to target relevant and engaged audiences down to the Zip code level. The geographic targeting is another layer of targeting that was applied to the dataset used for the campaign. The geographic targeting data came from the ad servers and let Gamut understand the location of the device that the content is being viewed on.

Working with Merrill, it personalized the ads to each household based on attributes such as location and consumer behavior and it used a proprietary planning tool to accurately forecast local OTT video in the planning phase of the campaign.

The campaign using TV and OTT

Gamut’s advertisers are able to analyze their campaign data in a custom, real-time dashboard, Gamut Connect, which allows them to measure the true incremental reach of their OTT campaigns.

Gamut worked with Cox Custom Research and Market Cube to perform the post campaign analysis. The OTT campaign drove 132% lift in purchase intent for the brand among its target audience, with 39% saying they planned to make a purchase within the next six months.