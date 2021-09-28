Call for Entries: Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards

Broadcasting+Cable and Future plc are looking for great data-driven, multichannel and technology-focused advertising campaigns for the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards.

More advertisers are using data and technology to home in on consumers and create campaigns that are more effective and efficient. We’ll be shining a spotlight on outstanding examples at the Advanced Advertising Summit, occurring on Tuesday, Nov. 16, as part of Virtual Fall TV 2021.

Entries are welcomed in four categories:

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award: Best Use of Data in Advertising. Let us know how data was used in a campaign to target the best audiences while minimizing waste, and ensuring creative messages resonate with consumers.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award: Best Use of Multiple Platforms. We’re looking for examples of campaigns in which TV builds awareness while digital media are used to broaden reach or increase message recall, intent to purchase and ultimately drive purchases.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award: Best Use of Branded Content. How telling great stories to receptive consumers delivered a brand message and generated business results.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award: Best Campaign of the Year. How a campaign used TV and targeted media and achieved a strong return on advertising spending while meeting the client’s key goals, including sales.

In nominating, please share as much information about the campaign’s goals, the data used for targeting, the media that were employed and the results that were achieved.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, Oct. 7.

The awards will be given out at the Advanced Advertising Summit (Nov. 16) during Virtual Fall TV 2021, which also includes the TV Tech Summit (Nov. 15), Next TV Summit (Nov. 17) and Hispanic TV Summit (Nov. 18). For more, see FallTVEvents.com.

If you have questions, please contact Jon Lafayette, Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards coordinator.