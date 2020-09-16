DirecTV Joins Adcuratio Addressable Ad Platform

Ad tech companies Adcuratio Media and Invidi Technologies said that AT&T DirecTV has joined its addressable advertising platform.

DirecTV joins Dish Media, which had already signed up for the platform, along with programmers A+E Networks, Fox Corp. and ViacomCBS.

Adcuratio aims to make more of the programmers’ ad inventory available for addressable advertising across the distribution footprints of both large satellite operators using Invidi’s linear addressable technology platform.

“Our plan has always been to scale the local-break addressable business via our national sales force to a sufficient level of maturity, which we have done, and now are more than ready to enable the programmers’ national minutes,” said Jason Brown, head of sales for AT&T’s Xandr Media unit who leads national sales efforts for DirecTV’s addressable TV business. “Programmers’ advertising teams no longer have to be selling a single spot with the same creative to all households.”

Adcuratio provides end-to-end tech and workflows to the value chain across advertisers, agencies, networks and MVPDs.

“By bringing the precision of household addressability to national commercial inventory, our platform delivers significantly increased value to an advertiser’s TV investments. The addition of DirecTV to this alliance takes it to the next level,” said Chris Geraci, CCO, Adcuratio Media and former head of broadcast at media buyer OMD.

Invidi has been in the addressable business since 2003. Michael Kubin, executive VP of media at Invidi said national programmer ad minutes have always been on the company’s roadmap.

“We’re excited to participate in this kickoff with DirecTV and Adcuratio. We’ve been working with Dish Media, Adcuratio and A+E in launching national addressable minutes; now marketers can benefit from the greatly extended reach to send the right spot for their goods and services to the right audience. Addressable television has worked exceptionally well at the local level, now that success will extend to national programmer availabilities as well.”