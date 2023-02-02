CW Taps Heather Olander As Head of Scripted Programming

The CW Network, now controlled by Nexstar Media Group, said it hired NBCUniversal executive Heather Olander as head of unscripted programming, a new post at the CW.

Unscripted programming will be a key for the CW as Nexstar looks to turn the network profitable by 2025 in part by ridding its schedule of expensive dramas aimed at younger viewers and loading up on alternative reality series, events and specials.

“As we re-imagine our programming strategy, we are truly fortunate to have Heather Olander leading the unscripted team at The CW,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment for The CW Network. “Heather is an industry dynamo with a stellar reputation for discovering talent and cultivating relationships with content producers. With her boundless creativity, I’m confident we’ll develop innovative nonfiction series for The CW Network that catalyzes conversations.”

Olander had been executive VP, alternative development and programming for NBCU’s Peacock, USA Network and Syfy channel. She joined NBCU in 2011 as senior VP of alternative programming for Syfy. Earlier she was a VP at MTV

She was responsible for shows including Chrisley Knows Best, the reboot of Temptation Island, Miz & Mrs. and Straight Up Steve Austin.

“I’m incredibly honored to join Brad and the team at this exciting time of transformation for The CW,” said Olander. “I’m looking forward to developing a fresh slate of non-scripted programming and collaborating with non-scripted producers on new innovative and creative content that can break through and resonate with viewers.” ■